First United Corporation (FUNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks businesses, First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United Corporation 18 2.58 N/A 1.51 12.37 TowneBank 27 3.79 N/A 1.96 13.21

In table 1 we can see First United Corporation and TowneBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TowneBank is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than First United Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. First United Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than TowneBank, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United Corporation 0.00% 6.2% 0.5% TowneBank 0.00% 7.5% 1%

Risk and Volatility

First United Corporation’s 0.76 beta indicates that its volatility is 24.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. TowneBank has a 1.13 beta and it is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

First United Corporation and TowneBank Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First United Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 TowneBank 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, TowneBank’s consensus target price is $27, while its potential downside is -4.46%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.8% of First United Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 46.8% of TowneBank are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.5% of First United Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.1% of TowneBank’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First United Corporation -0.53% 0.76% 8.25% -4.65% -8.63% 17.09% TowneBank -1.67% -2.08% -4.11% -7.5% -15.64% 8.14%

For the past year First United Corporation has stronger performance than TowneBank

Summary

TowneBank beats on 10 of the 10 factors First United Corporation.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; mortgage loans; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it provides safe deposit boxes, cash management services, travelersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as Internet, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; asset management and commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; travel, medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of February 22, 2017, it operated 37 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.