First United Corporation (FUNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB)

Since First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) are part of the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United Corporation 19 2.72 N/A 1.60 13.33 Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 20 2.22 N/A 1.88 10.89

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of First United Corporation and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation. Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than First United Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. First United Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United Corporation 0.00% 9.1% 0.8% Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.7% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.79 shows that First United Corporation is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation’s 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.31 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First United Corporation and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 41.2% and 4.7% respectively. 3.7% are First United Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation has 11.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First United Corporation 6.77% 11.88% 13.24% 29.42% 13.85% 33.73% Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 1.07% 7.16% -2.21% -7.51% -1.91% 1.08%

For the past year First United Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation.

Summary

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation beats First United Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.