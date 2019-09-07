First United Corporation (FUNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Both First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) and OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United Corporation 19 2.72 N/A 1.60 13.33 OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 4 2.01 N/A 0.80 4.33

Table 1 demonstrates First United Corporation and OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. OptimumBank Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than First United Corporation. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. First United Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than OptimumBank Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of First United Corporation and OptimumBank Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United Corporation 0.00% 9.1% 0.8% OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 0.00% 17.5% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

First United Corporation is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.79 beta. Competitively, OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s 21.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.2% of First United Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.1% of OptimumBank Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.7% of First United Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 34.72% of OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First United Corporation 6.77% 11.88% 13.24% 29.42% 13.85% 33.73% OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 8.41% -13.22% -9.96% -19.82% -28.54% 16%

For the past year First United Corporation has stronger performance than OptimumBank Holdings Inc.

Summary

First United Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors OptimumBank Holdings Inc.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashierÂ’s checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in holding, managing, and disposing foreclosed real estate. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.