First United Corporation (FUNC) and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) Comparison side by side

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United Corporation 19 2.48 N/A 1.60 13.33 Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 20 2.22 N/A 1.88 10.89

Demonstrates First United Corporation and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to First United Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. First United Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United Corporation 0.00% 9.1% 0.8% Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.7% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

First United Corporation is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.79. Competitively, Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.31 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.2% of First United Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 4.7% of Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.7% of First United Corporation shares. Comparatively, 11.5% are Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First United Corporation 6.77% 11.88% 13.24% 29.42% 13.85% 33.73% Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 1.07% 7.16% -2.21% -7.51% -1.91% 1.08%

For the past year First United Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation.

Summary

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation beats First United Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.