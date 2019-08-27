First United Corporation (FUNC) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Comparing side by side

Both First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United Corporation 19 2.56 N/A 1.60 13.33 Signature Bank 126 4.83 N/A 9.23 13.80

Table 1 highlights First United Corporation and Signature Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Signature Bank is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than First United Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. First United Corporation is currently more affordable than Signature Bank, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United Corporation 0.00% 9.1% 0.8% Signature Bank 0.00% 11.6% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

First United Corporation has a 0.79 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Signature Bank’s 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.34 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

First United Corporation and Signature Bank Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First United Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Signature Bank 0 2 2 2.50

Signature Bank on the other hand boasts of a $139 consensus target price and a 21.60% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First United Corporation and Signature Bank has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.2% and 95.9%. 3.7% are First United Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.1% are Signature Bank’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First United Corporation 6.77% 11.88% 13.24% 29.42% 13.85% 33.73% Signature Bank 0.42% 3.42% -1.74% 0.24% 14.32% 23.98%

For the past year First United Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Signature Bank.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Signature Bank beats First United Corporation.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products. The company also offers loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans; real estate loans, such as loans secured by commercial and residential properties, and construction and land loans; temporary financing for commercial and residential properties; letters of credit; and personal lines of credit and loans to acquire personal assets, as well as asset-based lending, mortgages, home equity loans, and credit card accounts. In addition, it provides investment, brokerage, and asset management products and services; retirement products, such as individual retirement accounts and administrative services for retirement vehicles, which include pension, profit sharing, and 401(k) plans to its clients, as well as business retirement accounts; and a range of financing and leasing products consisting of equipment, transportation, taxi medallion, commercial marine, commercial vehicle, financing, and national franchise financing services. Further, the company offers wealth management services to its high net worth personal clients; and a range of individual and group insurance products that comprise health, life, disability, and long-term care insurance products as an agent. Additionally, it purchases, securitizes, and sells guaranteed portions of the U.S. small business administration loans. As of January 19, 2017, the company operated 30 private client offices located in the New York metropolitan area, which included Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Long Island, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, and Connecticut. Signature Bank was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.