First United Corporation (FUNC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First United Corporation has 41.2% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 53.60% institutional ownership for its competitors. 3.7% of First United Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.33% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have First United Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United Corporation 0.00% 9.10% 0.80% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing First United Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First United Corporation N/A 18 13.33 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

First United Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for First United Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First United Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.63 2.66

The competitors have a potential upside of 24.91%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First United Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First United Corporation 6.77% 11.88% 13.24% 29.42% 13.85% 33.73% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year First United Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

First United Corporation has a beta of 0.79 and its 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, First United Corporation’s peers have beta of 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

First United Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First United Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.