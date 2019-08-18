First United Corporation (FUNC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
First United Corporation has 41.2% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 53.60% institutional ownership for its competitors. 3.7% of First United Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.33% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have First United Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First United Corporation
|0.00%
|9.10%
|0.80%
|Industry Average
|27.73%
|10.26%
|1.15%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are comparing First United Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First United Corporation
|N/A
|18
|13.33
|Industry Average
|102.96M
|371.37M
|14.09
First United Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for First United Corporation and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|First United Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.20
|1.63
|2.66
The competitors have a potential upside of 24.91%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First United Corporation and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First United Corporation
|6.77%
|11.88%
|13.24%
|29.42%
|13.85%
|33.73%
|Industry Average
|2.92%
|5.34%
|7.72%
|9.50%
|10.16%
|16.99%
For the past year First United Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.
Volatility and Risk
First United Corporation has a beta of 0.79 and its 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, First United Corporation’s peers have beta of 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
First United Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
First United Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.
