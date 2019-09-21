First United Corporation (FUNC) and Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Comparing side by side

First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) and Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) are two firms in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United Corporation 19 2.73 N/A 1.60 13.33 Citizens Financial Group Inc. 35 2.66 N/A 3.67 10.14

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for First United Corporation and Citizens Financial Group Inc. Citizens Financial Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to First United Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. First United Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Citizens Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides First United Corporation and Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United Corporation 0.00% 9.1% 0.8% Citizens Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

First United Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.79 beta. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s 1.43 beta is the reason why it is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

First United Corporation and Citizens Financial Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First United Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Citizens Financial Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Citizens Financial Group Inc. has an average target price of $42.25, with potential upside of 17.75%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.2% of First United Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. First United Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3.7%. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Group Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First United Corporation 6.77% 11.88% 13.24% 29.42% 13.85% 33.73% Citizens Financial Group Inc. -0.96% 4.66% 3.82% 7.78% -7.01% 25.33%

For the past year First United Corporation has stronger performance than Citizens Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group Inc. beats First United Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, N.A. and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking, savings, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, personal unsecured lines and loans, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services for retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans, leases, trade financing, deposits, treasury management, cash management, commercial cards, foreign exchange, interest rate risk management, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and capital markets advisory capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries focusing on middle-market companies, large corporations, and institutions. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through approximately 1,200 branches in 11 states across the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking platforms. It also maintains approximately 100 retail and commercial non-branch offices located in its banking footprint and in other states, and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.