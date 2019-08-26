First United Corporation (FUNC) and BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Comparing side by side

We are comparing First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) and BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United Corporation 19 2.57 N/A 1.60 13.33 BankUnited Inc. 34 2.81 N/A 2.85 12.07

Table 1 demonstrates First United Corporation and BankUnited Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BankUnited Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than First United Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. First United Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of BankUnited Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United Corporation 0.00% 9.1% 0.8% BankUnited Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.79 shows that First United Corporation is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. BankUnited Inc.’s 1.1 beta is the reason why it is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.2% of First United Corporation shares and 99.3% of BankUnited Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.7% of First United Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of BankUnited Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First United Corporation 6.77% 11.88% 13.24% 29.42% 13.85% 33.73% BankUnited Inc. -2.44% 1.93% -4.73% 1.06% -12.69% 14.93%

For the past year First United Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than BankUnited Inc.

Summary

BankUnited Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors First United Corporation.

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as residential loans. The company also offers integrated on-line banking, mobile banking, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through a network of 94 branches located in 15 Florida counties; and 6 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area, as well as 97 ATMs. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.