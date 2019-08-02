First United Bank Trust Stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) Boosted by $328,320 as Share Price Rose; Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) Market Valuation Declined While Mrj Capital Lowered Stake

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 77.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 2,195 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $751,000, up from 1,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $356.31. About 242,434 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 49,340 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 53,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.01% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $76.6. About 2.84M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $4.03 million activity. Stipancich John K had sold 9,000 shares worth $2.66 million on Tuesday, February 5. $163,483 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portland Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 675 shares. Central stated it has 60,000 shares or 3.26% of all its holdings. Ftb Advisors Inc has 2,325 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 624 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone Fin. Hightower Ltd Liability Com holds 24,297 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Limited accumulated 160 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc accumulated 0.01% or 7,115 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 29 shares. Mufg Americas Holding owns 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 53 shares. 805 are owned by Bb&T. Waratah Capital Advsrs Ltd stated it has 4.55% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). The Virginia-based Akre Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 5.66% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Legacy Private holds 0.35% or 8,690 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.1% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 14,781 shares. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 1.22% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) by 9,405 shares to 15,362 shares, valued at $829,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 3,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,009 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Dow Jones Us Technology (IYW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Limited Company holds 0.02% or 436,025 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invs has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). S&Co has 10,000 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt reported 10,300 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Investment holds 0.29% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 58,945 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo reported 178,283 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Cap Investors accumulated 0.14% or 3.76M shares. Matarin Capital Lc holds 40,986 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 0% or 5,150 shares. Rothschild Inv Il stated it has 11,330 shares. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 37,869 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Cls Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cincinnati Casualty has 1.22% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 17,683 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.7% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $166.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 10,700 shares to 26,500 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.