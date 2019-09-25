First United Bank Trust Stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Upped as Valuation Rose; Cummins (CMI) Share Price Declined While Gyroscope Capital Management Group Decreased Stake by $817,622

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 4,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 48,606 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.22M, down from 53,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $160.21. About 189,951 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 36.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 2,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,415 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, up from 6,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $131.87. About 1.48 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $265.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,989 shares to 11,389 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 31,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.90M for 10.43 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Cap invested in 11,057 shares. The Florida-based Provise Management Group Lc has invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0.06% or 887,324 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 2.19 million shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0.04% or 182,200 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack stated it has 0.13% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Clark Capital Grp holds 187,443 shares. 54,867 were reported by Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited. Riggs Asset Managment reported 200 shares. Glenview Commercial Bank Trust Dept stated it has 0.53% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 378,639 shares. 17,672 are owned by Peregrine Asset Advisers. Parsons Cap Ri owns 9,747 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Columbia Asset holds 0.06% or 1,415 shares. 3,112 are owned by National Asset Mngmt.

