First United Bank Trust Raised Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Position By $812,276; Qwest 6.625% Notes Due 2055 (CTZ) SI Decreased By 38.01%

First United Bank Trust increased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) stake by 220.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First United Bank Trust acquired 6,658 shares as Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC)’s stock rose 5.69%. The First United Bank Trust holds 9,678 shares with $1.19 million value, up from 3,020 last quarter. Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com now has $61.67B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.96. About 1.86 million shares traded or 9.78% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%
Among 3 analysts covering PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. PNC Financial has $157 highest and $142 lowest target. $146.25’s average target is 6.01% above currents $137.96 stock price. PNC Financial had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $142 target in Monday, April 15 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Macquarie Research.
More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PNC Financial declares $1.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “PNC Financial Services Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PNC Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.
Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $2.96 million activity. 24,722 shares were sold by Reilly Robert Q, worth $3.03M on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $62,844 was bought by Pfinsgraff Martin.
First United Bank Trust decreased Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) stake by 4,360 shares to 18,483 valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) stake by 3,547 shares and now owns 26,009 shares. Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP) was reduced too.
