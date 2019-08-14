First United Bank Trust Raised By $812,276 Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Position; Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Cut Brunswick (BC) Holding

First United Bank Trust increased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) stake by 220.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First United Bank Trust acquired 6,658 shares as Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC)’s stock rose 5.69%. The First United Bank Trust holds 9,678 shares with $1.19 million value, up from 3,020 last quarter. Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com now has $58.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $130.75. About 2.21 million shares traded or 25.18% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased Brunswick Corp (BC) stake by 69.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 154,906 shares as Brunswick Corp (BC)’s stock declined 3.72%. The Owl Creek Asset Management Lp holds 67,394 shares with $3.39 million value, down from 222,300 last quarter. Brunswick Corp now has $4.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 792,011 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick First-Quarter Profit Grows 8%; 01/04/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: There are reports a body has been found inside the Bandidos clubhouse in the Melbourne suburb of; 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brunswick Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “wrap: Crescent, Alcentra, Verizon, Boxwood, Dunes Point, TPG, Riverside | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brunswick (BC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: BC Partners, Blackstone, Silver Oak, Mastercard, Gannett, Fox – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brunswick’s Danielle Brown Chosen Among Most Influential Women in Corporate America by Savoy Magazine – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 0% or 1,049 shares. Millennium Management Llc has 395,927 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cap Fund owns 91,890 shares. Us State Bank De reported 39,736 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Inc Lc holds 12,573 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 436,055 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 20,566 were reported by Asset Mgmt. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 22,477 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Co Na owns 322 shares. Schafer Cullen Inc, New York-based fund reported 8,125 shares. 141,584 are held by Manufacturers Life The. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 76,644 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Shelton Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC).

Among 3 analysts covering Brunswick (NYSE:BC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brunswick has $84 highest and $5500 lowest target. $65.33’s average target is 40.01% above currents $46.66 stock price. Brunswick had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, July 30. The stock of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 21.88% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $85.73M for 11.67 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. PNC Financial has $157 highest and $142 lowest target. $146.25’s average target is 11.85% above currents $130.75 stock price. PNC Financial had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $144 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $62,844 activity. Shares for $62,844 were bought by Pfinsgraff Martin on Thursday, February 21.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PNC finances acquisition of maker of fitness equipment, billiards tables – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “PNC Financial Services Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PHOTOS: Renderings reveal plans for major upgrades to Raleigh’s PNC Arena – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.