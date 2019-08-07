First United Bank Trust Increases Stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC); As Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Market Value Were Volatile, Rivernorth Capital Management Has Upped Position

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 449,001 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 7.77 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.15M, up from 7.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $703.47M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.76. About 183,897 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 220.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 6,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 9,678 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 3,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $134.38. About 1.35 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Value Etf (IWS) by 3,665 shares to 9,333 shares, valued at $811,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 4,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,483 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $62,844 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Calif Mun Value Fd (NCA) by 200,045 shares to 210,736 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Templeton Emerg Mkts Income (TEI) by 1.10 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 668,568 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muni Inter Dr Fd I (MUI).