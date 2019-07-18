First United Bank Trust Increased Roper Technologies (ROP) Position; As International Business Machine (IBM) Share Value Declined, Wellington Shields & Company Lifted by $310,200 Its Stake

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,099 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 27,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.92B market cap company. The stock increased 3.99% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $148.78. About 6.63 million shares traded or 104.28% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 29/03/2018 – IBM: One Change Is Adoption of New Revenue Recognition Guidance; 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 77.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 960 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,195 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $751,000, up from 1,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $376.65. About 82,250 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Llc invested 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Park Avenue Secs Ltd Llc owns 2,660 shares. Bollard Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lincoln National holds 10,287 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 959,624 shares. Bancshares Of The West has 2,641 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg Inc has invested 0.5% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Windward Cap Management Ca reported 16,189 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Commerce Retail Bank has 92,975 shares. Moreover, Duncker Streett Company has 0.55% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc invested in 4,685 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.31% or 34,926 shares. Family Firm has invested 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Kbc Nv owns 279,826 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “IBM Stock Has an 18% Rally at Hand – Investorplace.com” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IBM’s Global Supply Chain Transformation Receives Five Manufacturing Leadership 100 Awards from National Association of Manufacturers – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Uncertain Future Of International Business Machines – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Businessinsider.com and their article: “IBM is spinning off IBM Watson Marketing as an independent business – Business Insider” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,798 shares to 42,017 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,715 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $4.03 million activity. The insider WALLMAN RICHARD F bought $163,483. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Conley Jason sold $1.54M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital Mgmt owns 3,929 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Llc holds 357,140 shares or 4.37% of its portfolio. Moreover, Retail Bank Of America Corp De has 0.02% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 343,097 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 139,039 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Natixis invested 0.21% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Kingfisher Cap Lc holds 1.32% or 6,006 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.1% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.25% or 48,100 shares in its portfolio. Welch & Forbes Llc reported 165,090 shares. Hl Financial Ser Lc holds 1,293 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial, New Jersey-based fund reported 624 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Company has 5,811 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares holds 0.04% or 1,695 shares. Provident Inv accumulated 6.62% or 117,874 shares.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Dow Jones Us Technology (IYW) by 1,752 shares to 13,208 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 3,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,009 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP).