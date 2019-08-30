First United Bank Trust Increased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Holding by $812,276; As Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Shares Rose, Bb&T Securities Has Cut Its Position

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 29.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 14,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The institutional investor held 34,349 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 48,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.65. About 191,548 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 02/05/2018 – MIC Corrects False and Misleading Statements by Moab Capital; 02/05/2018 – Moab Partners Responds to Macquarie Infrastructure Corp.’s Investor Presentation; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corpora; 06/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys Into Macquarie Infrastructure; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TDC’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS TO B1 AND ASSIGNS B1 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING TO ITS HOLDING COMPANY, DKT HOLDINGS APS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $180.9M, EST. $173.0M; 17/04/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Says It Has Engaged With Moab Capital on Numerous Occasions; 07/05/2018 – Moab Partners Gratified That ISS Has Recommended Against the Re-Election of Three Current Bd Members of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 220.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 6,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 9,678 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 3,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $129.43. About 554,573 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Management invested in 25,898 shares. Lsv Asset reported 2.46M shares. Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Shelton Cap Mgmt owns 552 shares. Sumitomo Life stated it has 15,366 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Llc has 0.34% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 523,544 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Veritable LP holds 0.04% or 16,913 shares. First Foundation invested in 2,217 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has 400,029 shares. Bp Public Limited Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 49,000 shares. Moreover, Cls Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1,764 shares. Berkshire Hathaway holds 8.67M shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 158 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of America Corp De has 0.12% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 4,360 shares to 18,483 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) by 9,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,362 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Value Etf (IWS).

