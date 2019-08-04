First United Bank Trust Increased Its Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Stake by $818,800; Stock Declined; As Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Arete Wealth Advisors Cut Its Position

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 75.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 47,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 15,781 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139,000, down from 63,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 41.50M shares traded or 13.37% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 16/05/2018 – FORD ‘CANVASSING’ WORKERS TO GIVE UP 1 WEEK OF JULY VACATION; 24/05/2018 – Detroit News: Ford arrives in Corktown as train station deal set for June; 09/05/2018 – FORD EXPANDS TRANSIT PLUG-IN HYBRID VAN TRIAL TO VALENCIA,SPAIN; 17/05/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Toyota plans to roll into China’s EV market in GAC Motor vehicle; 15/03/2018 – Ford Readies North America’s Freshest Lineup by 2020 with Onslaught of Connected New Trucks, SUVs and Hybrids; 01/05/2018 – Ford F-Series Posts Best April Results in 18 Years While New Expedition Climbs 26 % at Retail; New Navigator Retail Sales Jump 135 %; 10/05/2018 – BILL FORD SAYS ‘NOT FINISHED’ MAKING THE COMPANY MORE FIT; 12/05/2018 – Ford’s halting of F-series production was quick. The company will resume production on May 18th; 29/03/2018 – Ford Releases Proxy Statement, Outlining Proposals, Including Election of 14 Directors; 22/03/2018 – In latest Podcast, Washington D.C. attorney Lanny Davis educates public on details of Versata case against Ford

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 10,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 34,738 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 24,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 21.38 million shares traded or 107.05% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 26/04/2018 – EXXON, LUKOIL, GAZPROM, TOTAL NOT INTERESTED IN THIS BIDDING ROUND, ZARUBEZHNEFT MAY BID LATER -IRAQI OFFICIAL; 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction; 27/04/2018 – Net Production Falls at Exxon; 30/05/2018 – Asia-Pacific Crude-Pertamina returns to spot market for condensate; 27/04/2018 – EXXON INVESTOR RELATIONS HEAD JEFF WOODBURY COMMENTS ON CALL; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prospects May Reach 700K BPD by 2027 — CERAWeek Market Talk; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $299,188 activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Com Ltd Liability Corp invested in 93,850 shares. Duncker Streett And invested 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Piedmont Advsrs holds 63,026 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Company holds 18,685 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Capital Management Assoc Ny holds 13,300 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 67,845 shares. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.1% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 60,000 shares. Everett Harris & Ca owns 14,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 9.84 million were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 3.71M shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Rothschild Investment Il has invested 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Motley Fool Asset Management Lc holds 67,012 shares. Qs Invsts stated it has 2.18M shares.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (MUB) by 6,526 shares to 16,078 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Tortoise Energy Independenc (NDP).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20B for 7.73 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

