First United Bank Trust Has Upped Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Position; Whitnell & Co Has Raised Stake in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) by $398,980

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 220.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 6,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,678 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 3,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $143.72. About 507,476 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 111.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 19,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,849 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $757,000, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.83. About 7.04M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DOES NOT INTEND TO BE LONG TERM OWNER OF THIS PROJECT; AT APPROPRIATE TIME, WILL WORK TO TRANSFER PROJECT TO NEW OWNERS; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – DEAL WILL HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON CONSOL BALANCE SHEET, EXPECT KMI’S ABOUT 70 PCT SHARE OF AFTER TAX PROCEEDS TO BE ABOUT US$2.0 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan says investment in oil pipeline expansion may be untenable; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS SEEKS KINDER MORGAN SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL NO. 7 ON THE 2018 PROXY BALLOT OF KINDER MORGAN INC; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE, EXPECT TO CONTINUE FUNDING ALL GROWTH CAPITAL THROUGH OPERATING CASH FLOWS; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – QTRLY REVENUES $164.2 MLN VS $164.5 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for Henry Hub Natural Gas of $3 Per MMBtu; 10/04/2018 – KMI/@NEBCanada: #TransMountain has received approvals to work at Westridge and #Burnaby Terminals which continues. – ! $KMI; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada say no dividend cuts despite Trans Mountain suspension; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS RESOLUTION WILL BE VOTED AT AGM ON MAY 9

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) by 9,405 shares to 15,362 shares, valued at $829,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 3,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,009 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 2,500 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 800 were reported by Jnba Financial Advsrs. Montag A reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Field And Main National Bank invested in 200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Atlantic Union Bancshares Corporation invested in 38,718 shares. Moreover, Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 666 shares. Buckingham Capital Mgmt holds 0.05% or 2,082 shares in its portfolio. Appleton Prtn Ma holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 3,996 shares. Somerset Tru Communication owns 1,319 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Greenleaf Tru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Becker Cap has 1.76% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 38,449 shares. World Invsts has invested 0.75% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Parsec owns 98,707 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 6,520 shares stake.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $2.96 million activity. On Thursday, February 21 Pfinsgraff Martin bought $62,844 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 500 shares.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,970 shares to 26,452 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

