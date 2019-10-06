First United Bank Trust Has Raised Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) by $582,661 as Stock Value Rose; Qv Investors Decreased Its Position in Alleghany (Y) as Stock Rose

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (Y) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 9,008 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14M, down from 11,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $7.66 during the last trading session, reaching $793.65. About 36,767 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 43.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 4,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 13,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, up from 9,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $140.47. About 2.06 million shares traded or 0.18% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Philadelphia Tru reported 0.09% stake. National Pension Ser invested in 520,078 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Palisades Hudson Asset Lp owns 3,491 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv holds 0.55% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 17,141 shares. Bartlett And Company Ltd Company invested in 17,132 shares. Spinnaker accumulated 0.03% or 2,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 268 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 6,790 shares. Massachusetts-based Rampart Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Mirae Asset Glob Investments has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Natl Incorporated Wi has invested 2.86% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Pennsylvania has 0.27% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Anderson Hoagland & Company owns 15,040 shares. Veritable Lp has 0.05% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 17,047 shares.

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $726.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 32,118 shares to 840,407 shares, valued at $39.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 157,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold Y shares while 115 reduced holdings.