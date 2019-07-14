First United Bank Trust Has Lifted Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Holding by $812,276 as Stock Value Rose; Buckhead Capital Management Increases Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 220.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 6,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,678 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 3,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $142.19. About 1.53M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 7,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,784 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, up from 40,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.27M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – ANDEAVOR ANDV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $130; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan leads surge for big US banks; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 18/03/2018 – PROTECTIONISM POSES RISK TO INFLATION: JPMORGAN’S MARRON; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Doesn’t Believe in Tariffs, Says Cohn Loss `Terrible’ (Video); 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses currency-rigging claims against big banks; 27/04/2018 – This earnings season is ‘about as good as it gets’: J.P. Morgan’s David Kelly; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 22/03/2018 – “This outcome is a positive and indicates that equity investors could expect a near-term goldilocks environment,” writes J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bezos-Buffett joint venture to save health care is struggling to find a CEO – CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. The insider Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B. 3,022 shares were sold by Friedman Stacey, worth $317,310. $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,191 shares to 18,655 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,181 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. Reilly Robert Q also sold $3.03 million worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares. The insider Pfinsgraff Martin bought 500 shares worth $62,844.