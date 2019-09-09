First United Bank Trust Has Lifted Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) by $812,276 as Stock Rose; Zwj Investment Counsel Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Cut by $451,728 as Stock Rose

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 31.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 9,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 20,585 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $995,000, down from 29,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.54. About 20.39M shares traded or 6.58% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 01/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS TO FOX BUSINESS NEWS; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS MAY NEED TO BE REVISED TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL ACCRUALS FOR CFPB/OCC MATTER; 04/05/2018 – JUST IN: Wells Fargo reaches agreement in principle to resolve securities fraud class action suit, will pay $480M as part of the settlement; 23/04/2018 – California Treasurer Calls for Wells Fargo CEO Removal Amid ‘Laundry List of Misdeeds’; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 08/05/2018 – Orlando Sentinel: Robbery at Orlando Wells Fargo leaves person in serious condition, deputies say; 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Banc of California at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Discovered Document Altering and Reported It to OCC; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS HEALTHCARE COSTS REMAIN A ‘TAPEWORM’ ON ECONOMY

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 220.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 6,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 9,678 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 3,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.67B market cap company. The stock increased 3.93% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 1.12 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PNC Announces Redemption Of 2.400 Percent Senior Bank Notes Due October 18, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PNC live on RippleNet – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Value Etf (IWS) by 3,665 shares to 9,333 shares, valued at $811,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) by 9,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,362 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated holds 11,944 shares. 145,841 are owned by Moody Retail Bank Tru Division. Great Lakes stated it has 1.11% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Proshare Advisors stated it has 130,578 shares. Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability has 3,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.28 million shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth has 0.01% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Motco has invested 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 21,408 are held by First Mercantile Tru Company. Vigilant Capital Mgmt holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 39,207 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability holds 6,550 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt holds 0.39% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 8,301 shares. Axa has 0.13% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 274,754 shares. 10 stated it has 85,515 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associate invested in 0.27% or 1.15 million shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 0.06% or 55,932 shares. 76,680 are owned by Private Tru Na. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has 523,724 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Madison Investment Holding holds 406,577 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.73M shares. Cordasco Fincl Networks stated it has 500 shares. Regent Inv Management Lc owns 8,441 shares. Barr E S And reported 508,268 shares. Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Voya Investment Mngmt Lc has 0.54% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Kamunting Street Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 105,000 shares or 6.11% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 1,440 shares. Fincl Advisory Group Incorporated invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Private Asset Incorporated invested in 97,088 shares.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 23,361 shares to 299,326 shares, valued at $22.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 4,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.18B for 10.20 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.