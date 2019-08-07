First United Bank Trust Has Lifted By $818,800 Its Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Position; Noble Energy (NBL) Has 1.23 Sentiment

Noble Energy Inc (NBL) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 197 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 160 sold and decreased their equity positions in Noble Energy Inc. The funds in our database reported: 465.57 million shares, up from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Noble Energy Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 122 Increased: 139 New Position: 58.

First United Bank Trust increased Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) stake by 41.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First United Bank Trust acquired 10,235 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The First United Bank Trust holds 34,738 shares with $2.81M value, up from 24,503 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp Com now has $300.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.96. About 11.64M shares traded or 11.00% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX PUBLICATION; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent

Ares Management Llc holds 15.21% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. for 9.96 million shares. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. owns 1.79 million shares or 9.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. has 6.86% invested in the company for 3.96 million shares. The Norway-based Oslo Asset Management As has invested 5.79% in the stock. Mitchell Group Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 124,796 shares.

The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.4. About 5.70M shares traded or 7.43% up from the average. Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy to Develop Natural Gas From Alen Field Offshore Equatorial Guinea; 21/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NOBLE ENERGY AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of U.S. Gulf of Mexico Business; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy: Has Secured Firm Capacity for 100 Thousand Barrels of Oil Per Day (MBbl/d) for a 10-Yr Period; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 Percent Working Interest in Tamar; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Announces Agreement to Progress Development of Alen Natural Gas, Offshore Equatorial Guinea; 06/03/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY PARTNERS ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE TEXAS PIPELINES; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy: First Production Anticipated Early in Next Decade

Noble Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.23 billion. The Company’s principal projects are located in onshore DJ Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Permian Basin, and Marcellus Shale, the United States; deepwater Gulf of Mexico; Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea; and offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname, and Newfoundland. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had approximately 1,437 million barrels oil equivalent of total proved reserves.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 23 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 18 to “Sector Perform”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $8500 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $76 target in Friday, March 8 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, March 7. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Societe Generale. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Thursday, March 7. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

First United Bank Trust decreased Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) stake by 9,405 shares to 15,362 valued at $829,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) stake by 4,360 shares and now owns 18,483 shares. Ishares Dow Jones Us Technology (IYW) was reduced too.