First United Bank Trust Continues to Hold Stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC); Mackay Shields Holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Has Increased by $4.24 Million as Stock Value Rose

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 713.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 81,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 92,921 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.84M, up from 11,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $56.29. About 303,534 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER SEES FY REV. $3.09B TO $3.12B, EST. $3.06B; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIE; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 43.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 4,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 13,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, up from 9,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $140.52. About 26,484 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Netherlands-based Pggm has invested 0.34% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Invsts holds 0.81% or 25.14M shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 20,793 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa holds 1.05% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 12,574 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt has 0.15% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 792,143 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.06% stake. Mountain Pacific Advisers Incorporated Id has invested 0.29% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And has 48,697 shares. Addenda accumulated 33,928 shares. 4,805 are held by Tower Bridge Advisors. 1,916 are owned by Family Firm Inc. Mount Vernon Associates Md holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 4,400 shares. Connecticut-based Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has invested 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Charter Tru reported 16,412 shares.

