First United Bank Trust Boosted Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Holding by $812,276; Jump Trading Lifted Its Kb Home (KBH) Stake by $452,496 as Stock Value Rose

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26.59. About 996,577 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 1.86% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.57% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 12/04/2018 – KB Home Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont; 09/03/2018 – KB Home’s Dorado Skies is Now Open in Lancaster; 20/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Creeks on Hickory in Frisco; 30/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Belluno in Stockton; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK FOR KB HOME TO POSITIVE FROM; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 19/04/2018 – KB Home CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 19/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Turnleaf; 18/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Laterra in San Diego

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 220.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 6,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,678 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 3,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $140.67. About 870,166 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “KB Home to Release 2019 Second Quarter Earnings on June 26, 2019 – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancorporation Division holds 0% or 273 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). 60,764 are held by Arizona State Retirement System. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 12,964 shares stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Delaware-based Dupont Management has invested 0.06% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Long Pond Cap LP accumulated 0.48% or 566,680 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation owns 200,000 shares. Bluecrest Ltd has 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Millennium Lc holds 0.02% or 673,424 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% or 916,367 shares. Point72 Asset Lp owns 253,509 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Invest Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,049 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 82,505 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,632 shares to 13,268 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 21,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,205 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 222 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd accumulated 2,876 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 4.83M were accumulated by Cap Int Investors. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.15% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Regentatlantic Capital Lc has invested 0.23% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Capital Limited Co has invested 0.08% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Raymond James Associate reported 1.11 million shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department owns 350 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd holds 0.16% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 1.51M shares. S&Co Inc invested in 2,600 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Buckingham Cap Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Comm Of Virginia Va holds 0.13% or 7,734 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Co reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Haverford Trust has invested 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Dow Jones Us Technology (IYW) by 1,752 shares to 13,208 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP) by 3,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,670 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF).

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “PNC Releases Results Of Annual Dodd-Frank Company-Run Stress Test – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PNC plans to raise its dividend – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BNY Mellon, Morgan Stanley, PNC unveil capital plans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. Pfinsgraff Martin had bought 500 shares worth $62,844 on Thursday, February 21. HANNON MICHAEL J had sold 5,000 shares worth $624,099 on Tuesday, January 22.