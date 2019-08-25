First United Bank Trust Boosted Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Stake by $818,800; Stock Price Declined; Simcoe Capital Management Has Boosted Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Position by $994,680 as Shares Declined

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 9,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 592,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.24M, up from 583,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $93.89. About 455,493 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 10,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 34,738 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 24,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18 million shares traded or 38.61% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIDES GAS CONDITIONING PLANT, WELLS AND PIPELINE REMAIN SAFELY SHUT IN AFTER LARGE AFTERSHOCK; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corporation owns 464,375 shares. Windsor Capital Management Limited Company stated it has 21,546 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Patten Patten Inc Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 109,898 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 223,700 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth accumulated 15,126 shares. 3,827 were reported by Vision Capital. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 1.97M shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital owns 0.38% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 137,772 shares. Bbr Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 141,596 shares. Thompson Invest Incorporated, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 204,575 shares. Rdl stated it has 0.34% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tradition Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.38% or 17,493 shares. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 9,066 shares. Moreover, Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv has 0.41% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Narwhal Cap invested in 73,074 shares.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Dow Jones Us Technology (IYW) by 1,752 shares to 13,208 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Value Etf (IWS) by 3,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,333 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP).

