First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) At $48.20 Forms Top; Redmile Group Increased Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Holding

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) formed multiple top with $49.65 target or 3.00% above today’s $48.20 share price. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) has $1.24B valuation. The ETF increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.2. About 215,152 shares traded or 19.32% up from the average. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) has risen 0.59% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.84% the S&P500.

Redmile Group Llc increased Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) stake by 12.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redmile Group Llc acquired 503,400 shares as Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS)’s stock declined 25.22%. The Redmile Group Llc holds 4.56 million shares with $113.28M value, up from 4.06M last quarter. Clovis Oncology Inc now has $587.91M valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.79. About 1.94 million shares traded or 9.06% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 62.48% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Lynparza is Used for Patients With Metastatic Breast Cancer; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN EMA OKS LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 1.2% Position in Clovis Oncology; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets; 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca (rucaparib) for Women With Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TABLETS RECEIVE EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 08/03/2018 Clovis Oncology Announces Notice of Allowance for Rucaparib High Dosage Strength Tablet Patent with Expiration in 2035; 06/04/2018 – Rubraca® (rucaparib) Approved in the U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS – ALLEGED VIOLATIONS RELATE TO CO’S REGULATORY UPDATE IN NOV 2015 THAT FDA REQUESTED MORE CLINICAL DATA ON EFFICACY, SAFETY OF ROCILETINIB; 23/03/2018 – CHMP RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR RUBRACA

Redmile Group Llc decreased Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) stake by 48,100 shares to 3.04M valued at $94.32M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vapotherm Inc stake by 235,709 shares and now owns 1.01M shares. Si Bone Inc was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Clovis Oncology had 9 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”.

