First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) At $48.15 Forms Top; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Last Week

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) formed multiple top with $50.56 target or 5.00% above today’s $48.15 share price. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) has $1.24B valuation. The ETF decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 60,969 shares traded. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) has risen 0.59% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.84% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Admiral Group PLC (LON:ADM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Admiral Group PLC had 16 analyst reports since January 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Goldman Sachs. As per Monday, January 21, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, January 22, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Hold” on Friday, March 22. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Monday, June 24 to “Overweight”. Goldman Sachs maintained Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, January 28 report. See Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2041.00 New Target: GBX 2300.00 Upgrade

17/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2100.00 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2100.00 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1640.00 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2260.00 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 1998.00 New Target: GBX 2026.00 Maintain

01/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2070.00 New Target: GBX 2100.00 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2085.00 New Target: GBX 2260.00 Unchanged

21/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2440.00 New Target: GBX 2410.00 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.57% or GBX 13 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2276. About 324,896 shares traded. Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 03/04/2018 – U.S. locks in anti-dumping duties on biodiesel from Argentina, Indonesia; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help save the Amazon?; 01/05/2018 – ADM Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Second Consecutive Year; 19/04/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO ADM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS SLOW FARMER SELLING IN ARGENTINA TO CONTINUE; 01/05/2018 – ADM Hedging Losses Show Commodity Price Recovery Can Be Painful; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Is Still Open to Consolidation Even After ADM Talks End; 17/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces Acquisition of lndustrias de Aceite S.A. (“Fino”) and the Assignment of the Purchase Agreement for the Acquisition of ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 03/05/2018 – ADM Elects Directors at Annual Meeting, Declares Cash Dividend; 08/03/2018 – COFCO, ADM boost Brazil grain exports, close in on Cargill

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $3.77 million activity. On Monday, April 29 Young Ray G bought $256,542 worth of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) or 6,000 shares. 60,000 Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) shares with value of $2.51M were bought by Felsinger Donald E. The insider LUCIANO JUAN R bought 23,657 shares worth $1.00 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold Admiral Group plc shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund L P has invested 0.08% in Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has 820,269 shares. North Star reported 12,564 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Int Group Inc stated it has 198,381 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation holds 9,297 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 83,329 shares. The New Hampshire-based Loudon Inv Mngmt Llc has invested 1.7% in Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM). Hightower Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.06% in Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM). Moreover, Tompkins Fincl Corporation has 0.02% invested in Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct accumulated 6,710 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM). The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has invested 0% in Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM). Johnson Fin Group Inc invested in 0.24% or 62,180 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM). Parkside Bancorporation & reported 7,817 shares.

