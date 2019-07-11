First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) Is At $49.81 Formed Wedge; Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Trimmed By $948,260 Its Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Position

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) stake by 71.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 5,578 shares as Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)’s stock declined 6.39%. The Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 2,203 shares with $376,000 value, down from 7,781 last quarter. Advance Auto Parts Inc now has $11.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $155.96. About 90,463 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Merrill Lynch Has 5 Stocks to Buy That Could Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: MGM Resorts, Electronic Arts and Advance Auto Parts – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Autohome Inc (ATHM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 39% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Among 6 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Advance Auto Parts had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Citigroup. The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 1 with “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Wells Fargo. Jefferies maintained the shares of AAP in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $161.65 million for 17.41 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.