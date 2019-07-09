First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) Trades at $46.58 After Triangle; Aristotle Capital Boston Decreased Nasdaq (NDAQ) Position

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) formed triangle with $43.79 target or 6.00% below today’s $46.58 share price. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) has $288.87 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 30,235 shares traded. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) has declined 0.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) stake by 4.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)’s stock rose 3.15%. The Aristotle Capital Boston Llc holds 76,237 shares with $6.67 million value, down from 79,816 last quarter. Nasdaq Inc now has $16.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $100.84. About 717,827 shares traded or 12.00% up from the average. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 17/04/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend Voting for Share Consolidation Related to Potential Nasdaq Listing; 16/04/2018 – HKEX Deploys Nasdaq SMARTS Machine Learning Technology for Market Surveillance; 16/03/2018 – Members of the St. Patrick’s Day Foundation ring the closing bell at the Nasdaq; 21/05/2018 – Stanford Researchers Presented Results from an Exploratory Study of Serlopitant for the Treatment of Chronic ltch in Epidermolysis Bullosa Patients lndicating Reduction in ltch with Serlopitant Treatment; 29/03/2018 – NASDAQ .IXIC UP 0.6 PCT; 19/04/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG ADS DEBUT AT $26.16 ON THE NASDAQ VS IPO PRICE OF $25.04/ADS; 25/05/2018 – US Highland, Inc. Prepares Footprint Acquisition; 09/04/2018 – TREB Hosts Economic Summit, Releases New Consumer Survey Data; 14/03/2018 – Carrie Arran Resources Announces Proposed Private Placement With Insider Participation; 28/03/2018 – Resverlogix Announces Two New Publications on Apabetalone in Kidney Disease

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 1.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.18 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $198.85 million for 21.01 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $993,517 activity. Peterson Bradley J had sold 5,841 shares worth $467,046 on Friday, January 11.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased Solar Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC) stake by 259,707 shares to 950,731 valued at $19.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) stake by 184,308 shares and now owns 613,442 shares. First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) was raised too.