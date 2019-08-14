First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.32 N/A 2.46 5.71

Table 1 highlights First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15.25 consensus target price and a 15.88% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.91% and 70.31%. 63.79% are First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.75% are WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22%

For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund on 6 of the 6 factors.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.