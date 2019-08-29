First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

As Asset Management businesses, First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.91% and 10.65% respectively. Insiders held 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.64% 1.15% 1.66% 7.99% 4.17% 12.87%

For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.