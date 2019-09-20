First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 4.98 N/A 0.40 29.30

Demonstrates First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a consensus target price of $13, with potential upside of 11.88%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 38.66% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7%

For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Summary

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.