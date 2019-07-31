First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)

We will be comparing the differences between First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 3.91% and 23.63% respectively. 63.79% are First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|-0.78%
|0.68%
|0.68%
|-2.08%
|-6.1%
|8.11%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|-0.73%
|-1.03%
|0.31%
|1.38%
|0%
|2.35%
For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.
