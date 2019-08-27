First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 34 1.05 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Legg Mason Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Legg Mason Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Legg Mason Inc. is $42, which is potential 17.25% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Legg Mason Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.91% and 91.3%. Insiders held 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares. Competitively, 1.4% are Legg Mason Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99% Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63%

For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Legg Mason Inc.

Summary

Legg Mason Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.