First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Insight Select Income Fund 19 20.05 N/A 0.82 24.29

Demonstrates First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Insight Select Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Insight Select Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Insight Select Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.91% and 42.51%. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share owned by insiders are 63.79%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99% Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2%

For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Insight Select Income Fund.

Summary

Insight Select Income Fund beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.