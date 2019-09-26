First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.70 N/A 1.75 5.72

Table 1 demonstrates First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 17.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 63.79% are First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has 7.99% stronger performance while Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -0.1% weaker performance.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.