First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)

As Asset Management companies, First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.21
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.91% and 42.96% respectively. About 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|-0.34%
|0.56%
|-0.67%
|0.22%
|-3.78%
|7.99%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.15%
|0.57%
|1.05%
|1.39%
|-0.34%
|3.67%
For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund was more bullish than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
