First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)

As Asset Management companies, First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.21 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.91% and 42.96% respectively. About 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67%

For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund was more bullish than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.