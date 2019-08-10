First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cohen & Steers Inc. 46 6.74 N/A 2.52 20.79

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Cohen & Steers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Cohen & Steers Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Cohen & Steers Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Cohen & Steers Inc.’s potential downside is -32.02% and its average target price is $36.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share owned by insiders are 63.79%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99% Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59%

For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund was less bullish than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.