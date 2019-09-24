First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)

As Asset Management businesses, First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CM Finance Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and CM Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and CM Finance Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.91% and 49.8%. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share owned by insiders are 63.79%. Competitively, CM Finance Inc. has 1.88% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99% CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6%

For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than CM Finance Inc.

Summary

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund beats CM Finance Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.