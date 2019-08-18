First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV)

We are contrasting First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|16
|15.06
|N/A
|0.35
|47.47
Table 1 highlights First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares and 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares. About 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|-0.34%
|0.56%
|-0.67%
|0.22%
|-3.78%
|7.99%
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|1.81%
|-3.67%
|2.47%
|6.44%
|1.47%
|7.24%
For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund was more bullish than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
