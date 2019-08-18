First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV)

We are contrasting First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.06 N/A 0.35 47.47

Table 1 highlights First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares and 2.94% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares. About 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24%

For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund was more bullish than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.