First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Contrasting side by side

Both First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|47
|2.42
|N/A
|3.93
|11.94
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|0.00%
|10.8%
|1.2%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|1
|4
|0
|2.80
On the other hand, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s potential upside is 16.98% and its average price target is $47.67.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|-0.34%
|0.56%
|-0.67%
|0.22%
|-3.78%
|7.99%
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|-0.38%
|5.51%
|-5.08%
|-10.68%
|-12.23%
|-0.32%
For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has 7.99% stronger performance while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance.
Summary
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.
