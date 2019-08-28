First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Contrasting side by side

Both First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 47 2.42 N/A 3.93 11.94

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80

On the other hand, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s potential upside is 16.98% and its average price target is $47.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32%

For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has 7.99% stronger performance while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.