First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 8.05 N/A 1.71 12.67

In table 1 we can see First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares and 24.74% of StoneCastle Financial Corp. shares. 63.79% are First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12%

For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.