First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Comparing side by side

Both First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 RENN Fund Inc. 2 107.81 N/A 0.43 3.77

In table 1 we can see First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and RENN Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and RENN Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.91% and 13.61% respectively. Insiders held 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares. Competitively, 30.67% are RENN Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99% RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72%

For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than RENN Fund Inc.

Summary

RENN Fund Inc. beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.