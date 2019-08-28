First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|14
|8.46
|N/A
|0.24
|60.42
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.91% and 62.13%. 63.79% are First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|-0.34%
|0.56%
|-0.67%
|0.22%
|-3.78%
|7.99%
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.14%
|0.28%
|-0.21%
|4.73%
|0.07%
|10.62%
For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund was less bullish than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.
Summary
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.
