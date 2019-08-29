First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Contrasting side by side

Both First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 37.07 N/A 1.14 9.34

Demonstrates First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1%

For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.