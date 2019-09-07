First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Contrasting side by side

Since First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund are owned by institutional investors at 3.91% and 49.28% respectively. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share owned by insiders are 63.79%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1%

For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.