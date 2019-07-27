First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
|11
|16.03
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 30.07% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors. 63.79% are First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|-0.78%
|0.68%
|0.68%
|-2.08%
|-6.1%
|8.11%
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
|1.31%
|1.6%
|4.34%
|8.63%
|5.25%
|9.29%
For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund was less bullish than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.
Summary
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.
