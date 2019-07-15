First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|14
|14.61
|N/A
|0.33
|42.38
Table 1 demonstrates First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.91% and 7.11%. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share owned by insiders are 63.79%. Competitively, BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has 0.01% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|-0.78%
|0.68%
|0.68%
|-2.08%
|-6.1%
|8.11%
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|1.29%
|-1.73%
|5.62%
|11.51%
|-6.65%
|13.14%
For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund was less bullish than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
Summary
BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.