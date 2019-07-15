First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.61 N/A 0.33 42.38

Table 1 demonstrates First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.91% and 7.11%. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share owned by insiders are 63.79%. Competitively, BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has 0.01% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.78% 0.68% 0.68% -2.08% -6.1% 8.11% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 1.29% -1.73% 5.62% 11.51% -6.65% 13.14%

For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund was less bullish than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.