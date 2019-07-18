First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|7
|26.41
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.91% and 55.65% respectively. About 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.01% are Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|-0.78%
|0.68%
|0.68%
|-2.08%
|-6.1%
|8.11%
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|-1.24%
|-5.3%
|0.42%
|12.33%
|-8.79%
|12.6%
For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund was less bullish than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
