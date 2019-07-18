First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 26.41 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.91% and 55.65% respectively. About 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.01% are Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.78% 0.68% 0.68% -2.08% -6.1% 8.11% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -1.24% -5.3% 0.42% 12.33% -8.79% 12.6%

For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund was less bullish than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.