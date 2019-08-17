First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

This is a contrast between First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|TCG BDC Inc.
|15
|3.75
|N/A
|0.83
|18.13
In table 1 we can see First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and TCG BDC Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and TCG BDC Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0.00%
|4.8%
|2.4%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and TCG BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.29% and 28% respectively. About 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|-1.84%
|2.01%
|4.57%
|7.97%
|-10.18%
|27.59%
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0.2%
|-0.46%
|1.53%
|2.49%
|-13.55%
|22.57%
For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has stronger performance than TCG BDC Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors TCG BDC Inc. beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.
TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
