First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

This is a contrast between First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TCG BDC Inc. 15 3.75 N/A 0.83 18.13

In table 1 we can see First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and TCG BDC Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and TCG BDC Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and TCG BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.29% and 28% respectively. About 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59% TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has stronger performance than TCG BDC Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors TCG BDC Inc. beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.