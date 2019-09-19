First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.27 N/A -0.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares and 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares. Insiders held 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.